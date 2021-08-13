Patrick Bamford signs new five-year deal with Leeds United
Loading advertisement...
Up next
TOGETHER | FULL FEATURE FILM | Closer than ever to Man City!
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
37 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Patrick Bamford signs new five-year deal with Leeds United
Leeds United are delighted to announce Patrick Bamford has signed a new contract with the club.