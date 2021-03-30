Patrick Bamford: EVERY Leeds United goal from his first 100 games
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Sergio Aguero All 26 Goals 19/20
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
43 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Patrick Bamford: EVERY Leeds United goal from his first 100 games
Watch all of Patrick Bamford’s 39 goals from his first 100 games with Leeds United – as he helped fire the club into the Premier League where the goals have kept coming. Which is your favourite?