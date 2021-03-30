Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League Show – 30 March 2021
Fantasy Premier League Show – 30 March 2021
Patrick Bamford: EVERY Leeds United goal from his first 100 games

Fantasy Premier League Show – 30 March 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Az Phillips on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the must-haves for the season run-in featuring Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Harry Kane and Michail Antonio, the best Manchester City assets to consider, the best captain candidates for Gameweek 30 and more!

