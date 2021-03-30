Fantasy Premier League Show – 30 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Patrick Bamford: EVERY Leeds United goal from his first 100 games
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
46 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League Show – 30 March 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Az Phillips on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the must-haves for the season run-in featuring Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Harry Kane and Michail Antonio, the best Manchester City assets to consider, the best captain candidates for Gameweek 30 and more!