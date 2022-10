Paper Talk | Reece James opens up about the impact of receiving racist abuse on social media

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On today’s edition of ‘Paper Talk’, Flex and Adam Newson discussed the stories on the back pages of today’s newspapers.

These stories include; Reece James revealing the toll that abusive messages have had on him, reactions to Manchester United and Arsenal’s wins on Sunday, as well as how big of a blow Bukayo Saka’s potential absence at the World Cup could be following his injury against Nottingham Forest.

