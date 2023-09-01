Out Run. Out Fight. Out Play | A Sheffield United Documentary | 22/23 Championship Promotion Special

Out Run. Out Fight. Out Play. A Sheffield United Production.
A Sheffield United in-house production, the three part documentary ‘Out Run. Out Fight. Out Play.’ Is available now.
A two hour plus feature length documentary, this special edition legacy piece details the story of Sheffield United’s 2022/23 promotion to the Premier League. Featuring exclusive player and manager interviews and unseen footage, SUTV take you inside this historic campaign.
Episode Two: 00:26:14
Episode Three: 01:34:54
Subscribe for free and never miss another SUFC video: https://www.youtube.com/SheffieldUnited
WEBSITE: www.sufc.co.uk
TWITTER: @SheffieldUnited
FACEBOOK: @SheffieldUnited
INSTAGRAM: @SheffieldUnited
TIKTOK @SheffieldUnited
SNAPCHAT: @SUFC_Official