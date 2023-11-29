Home Leagues Serie A Osimhen pounces on Atalanta’s mistake | Top Assists | Round 13 | Serie A 2023/24

Osimhen pounces on Atalanta’s mistake | Top Assists | Round 13 | Serie A 2023/24

Osimhen pounces on Atalanta’s mistake | Top Assists | Round 13 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

El Shaarawy’s curler seals Roma win | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 13 | Serie A 2023/24

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The best assists of round 13: Osimhen, Toljan, Chiesa, Thuram, Lukaku | Serie A 2023/24

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
El Shaarawy’s curler seals Roma win | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 13 | Serie A 2023/24

El Shaarawy’s curler seals Roma win | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 13 | Serie A 2023/24

Related videos

Top