Joe Cole On Man Utd Winning Champions League Final Against Chelsea | DREAM 5 A Side Team

TNT Sports is the exclusive home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. TNT Sports is available through its streaming destination discovery+ and across all major TV platforms. This isn’t Just Sport, This is Everything. For more info visit: tntsports.co.uk/football

Could Joe Cole had played for Barcelona? What team would Joe Cole play for in the current Champion League? Who is in Joe Cole’s five-a-side teams? Welcome back to the FIVE YT Channel today, we have a special guest joining Joel Beya and Joey Knight, it’s Joe Cole! Tune in as he talks to us about the 05’ Chelsea team and if they missed their chance to clinch a Champions League, if Haaland should’ve won the Ballon d’Or and if he noticed James Maddison’s potential whilst at Coventry. Make sure you like, comment, subscribe and hit the notification bell to hear more from FIVE!

0:00; – Intro

0:43; – Which team would you play for in the current Champion League?

3:36; – Could Joe Cole have played for Barcelona?

4:46; – Did Chelsea miss a massive chance to win the Champions League 04/05 season?

6:46; – Joe Cole’s current players five-a-side team?

8:08; – Should Haaland have won the Ballon d’Or?

10:12; – The crazy 2003 Chelsea transfer window

12:32; – Is Claudio Ranieri underrated?

13:15; – Did Joe Cole see James Maddison’s potential at Coventry?

15:14; – Joe Cole’s teammate five-a-side team?

17:21; – Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

TNT Sports Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/

TNT Sports Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/tntsports

TNT SportsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports

Joe Cole Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealjoecole/?hl=en

Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Joey Knight Instagram: https://instagram.com/joeyknightpodcast

Joey Knight TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joeyknightpodcast?_t=8goAeViiyi9&_r=1

#RioFerdinand #FIVE