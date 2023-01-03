Optimism Arsenal will agree Mykhailo Mudryk deal with Atletico Madrids Joao Felix also a target

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

There is growing optimism that Arsenal will agree a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, while the Gunners are also in talks with Atletico Madrid over the loan signing of Joao Felix.

Arsenal and Shakhtar are continuing conversations over the size of the fee and the payment structure for Mudryk.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Arsenal are prepared to pay a fee closer to Shakhtar’s £85m valuation. An agreement hasn’t been reached yet but Arsenal are working hard to find a compromise.

As part of ‘The Transfer Show’ Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol spoke about these potential moves as well as Manchester United’s plans for the January window.

