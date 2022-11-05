Home Leagues Premier League - EPL October’s FINEST Premier League Goals ft. Miguel Almiron & Erling Haaland

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw

A compilation of the finest Premier League goals scored in October featuring Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United), Erling Haaland (Man City), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Andreas Pereira (Fulham) and more!

Who scored the best goal? Let us know in the comments.

