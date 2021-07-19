Nuno Espirito Santo says he has no doubts over Harry Kane’s commitment to Tottenham

New Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he has “no doubts” over Harry Kane’s commitment to the club.

Kane reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham this summer ahead of Euro 2020 with a host of clubs interested in the 27-year-old, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Speaking at his first press conference as Spurs head coach, when asked if he expects to have Kane at the club for the beginning of the season, Nuno responded: “I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest.