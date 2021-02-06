Newcastle United vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 6 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Aston Villa vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 6 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
51 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Newcastle United vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 6 February 2021
Action from the Premier League as Newcastle host Southampton at St James’ Park. Newcastle United have lost just one of their last 15 home top flight matches against Southampton.