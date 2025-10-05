Home Leagues Premier League Nottingham Forest Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Full Match | 5 October 2025
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Full Match | 5 October 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Brentford vs Manchester City Full Match | 5 October 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Link 1
Nottingham ForestFull Match ReplayNewcastle UnitedPremier League

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Full Match | 5 October 2025

A shaky start for Ange Postecoglou sees the Australian still searching for his first Premier League win with Forest, who go to St James’ Park on Super Sunday to face Newcastle.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
laliga full match

Sevilla vs Barcelona Full Match | 5 October 2025

Next Video
Brentford vs Manchester City

Brentford vs Manchester City Full Match | 5 October 2025

Top