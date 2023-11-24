Newcastle United vs Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 25 November 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 25 November 2023 Next Video Pep Guardiola DELIGHTED with his side despite drawing to Liverpool | Post-Match Press Conference 🎙 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match – Bundesliga | 25 November 2023 246 icon Watch LaterAdded Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 25 November 2023 304 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 25 November 2023 1.2K FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 24 November 2023 126 icon Watch LaterAdded 16:24 Who makes the ULTIMATE Pep x Klopp Era Combined XI? 👀 | Saturday Social 96.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 08:16 Erik ten Hag Address Raphaël Varane Rumours | talkSPORT 7.1K