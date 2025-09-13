Home Leagues Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 13 September 2025
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 13 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 13 September 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Full match Highlights
Wolverhampton WanderersFull Match ReplayHighlightsNewcastle UnitedPremier League

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 13 September 2025

- LUD:

Bottom-of-the-table Wolves take three defeats on the spin to St James’ Park for a clash with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who return to action after a goalless draw with new boys Leeds.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Ange Postecoglou post-match press conference – Arsenal v Nottingham

Ange Postecoglou post-match press conference – Arsenal v Nottingham

Next Video
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 13 September 2025

Top