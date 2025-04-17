Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Full Match Replay | 16 April 2025

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United played to a 1-1 draw in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 30 in which Palace’s Daniel Muñoz equalized in stoppage time; Marc Guéhi had scored an own-goal in the first half to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.