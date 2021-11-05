Home TV Show News and Interviews Newcastle confirm Eddie Howe as their new head coach

Newcastle confirm Eddie Howe as their new head coach

Eddie Howe has been confirmed as the new head coach of Newcastle on a contract until summer 2024.

Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in 2020 following their relegation from the Premier League, replaces Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had previously reached out to former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery about the vacancy, but he opted to remain with the La Liga side.

