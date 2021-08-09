Newcastle agree £25m fee for Joe Willock from Arsenal
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has made his intentions clear this window with an offer to Arsenal for £25m for their successful loan striker Joe Willock. Personal terms are yet to be agreed.