Home Highlights Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd | Match Recap

Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd | Match Recap

Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd | Match Recap
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the key moments from Manchester United’s game away to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

▶️ Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
📲 Download the Man Utd app: http://manutd.co/F4c
💻 Visit Manchester United: http://www.manutd.com
🛒 Shop your favourite United attire: https://bit.ly/3s9uTW7

#MUFC

Previous Video
motd

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 December 2023

Next Video
Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top