BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 December 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Newcastle United v Manchester United at St James’ Park and Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium. Newcastle and the Red Devils have already met once this season, with the Magpies prevailing 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. Arsenal thrashed Wolves 5-0 on the final day of last season, but the Midlanders have already taken the scalps of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur this term, albeit on home territory. Plus, Brentford v Luton Town, Burnley v Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest v Everton