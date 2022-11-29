Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Netherlands v USA Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022

Netherlands v USA Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022

Netherlands v USA
Full coverage as the knockout stages of the World Cup begin as Netherlands face the USA in Qatar.

Previous Video
Netherlands v USA

Highlights: Netherlands v USA – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | Netherlands see off USA to reach World Cup quarter-finals

HIGHLIGHTS | Netherlands see off USA to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Related videos

Top