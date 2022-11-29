Highlights: Netherlands v USA – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 Previous Video Argentina v Australia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 Next Video Netherlands v USA Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Argentina v Australia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 323 icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands v USA Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 634 icon Watch LaterAdded 22:27 DEBATE: Predicting the World Cup knockouts FULL BRACKET! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Specs 118.1K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match Of The Day Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022 | 2 December 2022 797 icon Watch LaterAdded Serbia v Switzerland Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 02 December 2022 736 icon Watch LaterAdded Cameroon v Brazil Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 02 December 2022 661