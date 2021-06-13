Home International Games Euro 2020 Netherlands v Ukraine Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021
Netherlands v Ukraine Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021
Full Coverage ITV Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half

Netherlands v Ukraine Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020: Netherlands v Ukraine
Frank de Boer’s Dutch side will be quietly confident of victory as they take on Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine on home soil in Amsterdam.

