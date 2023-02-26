Watch highlights as a superb late Iliman Ndiaye winner fires Championship side Sheffield United to victory over Tottenham and sees them progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
=============
SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu
=============
Find us here:
BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport
#bbcsport
Ndiaye scores ‘wonderful’ winner as Sheffield United upset Spurs in FA Cup | BBC Sport