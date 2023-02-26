Home Highlights (UK Only) Ndiaye scores wonderful winner as Sheffield United upset Spurs in FA Cup | BBC Sport

Ndiaye scores wonderful winner as Sheffield United upset Spurs in FA Cup | BBC Sport

Ndiaye scores wonderful winner as Sheffield United upset Spurs in FA Cup | BBC Sport
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Burnley v Fleetwood Town Full Match – FA Cup | 1 March 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch highlights as a superb late Iliman Ndiaye winner fires Championship side Sheffield United to victory over Tottenham and sees them progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport

Ndiaye scores ‘wonderful’ winner as Sheffield United upset Spurs in FA Cup | BBC Sport

Previous Video
Burnley v Fleetwood Town | Key Moments | Fifth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Burnley v Fleetwood Town | Key Moments | Fifth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Next Video
FA Cup full match

Burnley v Fleetwood Town Full Match – FA Cup | 1 March 2023

Related videos

Top