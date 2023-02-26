Watch highlights as a superb late Iliman Ndiaye winner fires Championship side Sheffield United to victory over Tottenham and sees them progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Ndiaye scores ‘wonderful’ winner as Sheffield United upset Spurs in FA Cup | BBC Sport