NATHAN PATTERSON SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW WITH SCOTLAND DEFENDER FOLLOWING RANGERS MOVE

Nathan Patterson has signed for Everton from Rangers for an undisclosed fee, the talented right-back agreeing a five-and-a-half-year deal until the end of June 2027.

The 20-year-old Scotland international, one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders, becomes the Club’s second signing of the winter transfer window following the arrival of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko on New Year’s Day.

