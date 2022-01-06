Home TV Show News and Interviews NATHAN PATTERSON SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW WITH SCOTLAND DEFENDER FOLLOWING RANGERS MOVE

NATHAN PATTERSON SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW WITH SCOTLAND DEFENDER FOLLOWING RANGERS MOVE

NATHAN PATTERSON SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW WITH SCOTLAND DEFENDER FOLLOWING RANGERS MOVE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EFL postpones Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup tie due to Covid cases

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Nathan Patterson has signed for Everton from Rangers for an undisclosed fee, the talented right-back agreeing a five-and-a-half-year deal until the end of June 2027.

The 20-year-old Scotland international, one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders, becomes the Club’s second signing of the winter transfer window following the arrival of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko on New Year’s Day.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, USM Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

Previous Video
In depth chat with Oleksandr Zinchenko! | Man City talk to him about his career to date

In depth chat with Oleksandr Zinchenko! | Man City talk to him about his career to date

Next Video
EFL postpones Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup tie due to Covid cases

EFL postpones Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup tie due to Covid cases

Related videos

Top