In depth chat with Oleksandr Zinchenko! | Man City talk to him about his career to date

Oleksandr Zinchenko has described the dedication and attitude of his Manchester City teammates as ‘unbelievable’.

The Ukraine international recently sat down with City Studios to reflect on his career at the Club so far as well as what he still hopes to achieve moving forward.

In a detailed interview, where Zinchenko recalls his debut and seamless transition to left-back when called upon among other topics, he singled out his fellow City stars for particular praise.

The 24-year-old insists that he has been hugely impressed by both his teammates’ humility and will to win since joining the Club as a 19-year-old back in 2016.

“I call it class because when you go high as a sportsman and do a massive step forward, you need to still be humble, still be like you are and that’s what they did,” he said.

“I can say about everyone here, everyone has an unbelievable attitude with training and games, everyone gives everything on the pitch because our fans deserve that, and this amazing club can achieve everything.

“It’s a dream to be close to these kinds of players, you always want to learn and get as much as you can.”

Zinchenko also hailed the impact that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has had on his career to date.

While the Ukrainian insists that the Catalan’s tactical knowledge is incomparable, he also stressed that Guardiola’s man management is a key reason behind his success in the dugout.

“You always try to learn from him, one of the best things for me is that he knows what to say at the right time.

“About tactics and stuff, everyone knows he’s the best, but the important thing is to know what to say to the guys at the right time.”

Hear Oleksandr Zinchenko’s interview in full via the video above…

https://www.mancity.com/citytv/mens/oleksandr-zinchenko-interview-manchester-city-63774929

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.