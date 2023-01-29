Home Review Show Highlights Napoli-Roma 2-1 | Simeone clinches late win for Napoli: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

The league leaders continued their winning streak after a hard-fought battle with Roma at the Diego Maradona Stadium; Spalletti’s men are now 13 points clear of second-placed Inter | Serie A 2022/23

