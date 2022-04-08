Home Review Show Highlights Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina | Fiorentina triumph in goal-fest in Naples | Serie A 2021/22

Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina | Fiorentina triumph in goal-fest in Naples | Serie A 2021/22

Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina | Fiorentina triumph in goal-fest in Naples | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Torino 0-0 Milan | Milan pegged back by Torino | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

La Viola have the better of title-chasing Napoli thanks to a fine display from their new signings with Gonzalez, Ikonè, and Cabral all finding the back of the net | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Venezia 1-2 Udinese | Becao strikes late to win it for Udinese | Serie A 2021/22

Venezia 1-2 Udinese | Becao strikes late to win it for Udinese | Serie A 2021/22

Next Video
Torino 0-0 Milan | Milan pegged back by Torino | Serie A 2021/22

Torino 0-0 Milan | Milan pegged back by Torino | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top