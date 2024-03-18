Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal MIKEL ARTETA v JOSE MOURINHO – TEAMTALK STYLES | Part 2 💪

We’ve seen them go head-to-head in part 1, but now they’re back for another round of battling teamtalks. Let us know who you think did it better! Watch more from Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho in their All or Nothing series’, available on Prime Video now.

