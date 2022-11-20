Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Michael Dawson & Clinton Morrison predict the 2022 World Cup

Michael Dawson & Clinton Morrison predict the 2022 World Cup

Michael Dawson & Clinton Morrison predict the 2022 World Cup
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

“He’s Always Had Ridiculous Ability, and A Great Mindset” | World Cup Bound | West Ham Made

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Michael Dawson & Clinton Morrison make their Qatar World Cup predictions.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #WorldCup2022

► For the latest World Cup news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/WorldCup

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
English Football League Highlights – ITV

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 20 November 2022

Next Video
“He’s Always Had Ridiculous Ability, and A Great Mindset” | World Cup Bound | West Ham Made

“He’s Always Had Ridiculous Ability, and A Great Mindset” | World Cup Bound | West Ham Made

Related videos

Top