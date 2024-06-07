Mexico vs Brazil Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 Previous Video Spain vs Northern Ireland Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 Next Video Germany vs Greece Full Match – Friendly match | 7 June 2024 Related videos icon USA vs Colombia Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 12 icon Spain vs Northern Ireland Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 3 icon Germany vs Greece Full Match – Friendly match | 7 June 2024 456 icon England vs Iceland Full Match – Friendly match | 7 June 2024 587 icon Netherlands vs Canada Full Match – Friendly match | 6 June 2024 610 icon Denmark vs Sweden Full Match – Friendly match | 5 June 2024 633