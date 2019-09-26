Home Leagues La Liga Messi transfer saga causes HEATED studio debate! | The Transfer Show
Messi transfer saga causes HEATED studio debate! | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
3 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Messi transfer saga causes HEATED studio debate! | The Transfer Show

Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol didn’t hold back when discussing how Lionel Messi’s transfer saga ended after the Argentine reluctantly confirmed he would stay at Barcelona despite a summer of trying to move away from the club.

Previous Video
messi free kick

Lionel Messi – Latest Interview | 5 September 2020

Next Video
Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview

Related videos

Top