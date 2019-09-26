Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Sheffield United vs Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
3 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview
Havertz announced! Chelsea’s record transfer signing Kai Havertz reveals why Frank Lampard was pivotal to him putting pen to paper on a five-year-contract with the Blues and discusses he’s hoping to achieve at Stamford Bridge…