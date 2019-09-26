Home TV Show News and Interviews Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview
Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
3 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Kai Havertz’s First Chelsea Interview

Havertz announced! Chelsea’s record transfer signing Kai Havertz reveals why Frank Lampard was pivotal to him putting pen to paper on a five-year-contract with the Blues and discusses he’s hoping to achieve at Stamford Bridge…

Previous Video
transfer show

Messi transfer saga causes HEATED studio debate! | The Transfer Show

Next Video
PRE-SEASON FREIENDLY

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly

Related videos

Top