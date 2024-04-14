Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 14 April 2024

Jason Mohammad presents the day’s Premier League action, featuring Liverpool v Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Arsenal v Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium and West Ham United v Fulham at London Stadium. Liverpool and Arsenal were looking for victories to aid them in their respective title challenges, while the Hammers and Cottagers faced each other in what promised to be a closely fought derby. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals

