Home TV Show News and Interviews Martin Tyler and Geoff Shreeves discuss the impact Romelu Lukaku will have at Chelsea
Martin Tyler and Geoff Shreeves discuss the impact Romelu Lukaku will have at Chelsea
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Is time running out for Manchester City to sign Harry Kane? | Good Morning Transfers

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
85 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Martin Tyler and Geoff Shreeves discuss the impact Romelu Lukaku will have at Chelsea

Ahead of Romelu Lukaku’s first open training day and unveiling as a Chelsea player, Geoff Shreeves and Martin Tyler discussed the impact that the Belgian striker will have at Stamford Bridge, whether he has unfinished business in the Premier League and whether his arrival make Chelsea favourites for the title.

Previous Video
Bruno Fernandes

Premier League: Best moments of 2021/22’s opening weekend

Next Video
skysports-transfers-good-morning-transfers_4706641

Is time running out for Manchester City to sign Harry Kane? | Good Morning Transfers

Related videos

Top