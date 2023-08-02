Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Marcus Rashfords 30 Questions with Gary Neville

Marcus Rashfords 30 Questions with Gary Neville

Marcus Rashfords 30 Questions with Gary Neville
It’s time for Marcus Rashford to take on Quickfire Questions on The Overlap brought to you by Sky Bet.

Marcus scored 30 goals last season for Man United, so it seemed fitting to ask him 30 questions during our walk at his training camp in Portugal.

We chat tattoos, his favourite goal, and who controls the tunes in the dressing room.

The full interview will be out next week, make sure to subscribe and give the video a like if you enjoyed it.

