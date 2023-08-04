Marcus Rashford Exclusive with Gary Neville

On The Overlap this week, we have an exclusive interview with England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, brought to you by Sky Bet.

We caught up with Rashford during a pre-season training camp in Portugal as he gears up for his ninth season as a first-team player and his second under Erik ten Hag.

Following his 30-goal haul last campaign – his most prolific yet – Rashford reveals how much his personal psychologist and strength & conditioning coaches have helped him recover from setbacks and injuries since bursting onto the scene in 2016.

Marcus talks about the importance of having a close family network and overturning government policy, highlighting an all too real issue when he bumped into a childhood friend who had become homeless.

Lastly, he reveals his ambitions for Manchester United, and what it would mean if he could break Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record and his intention to win the biggest trophies at Old Trafford.

00:00-01:10 Introduction – Intro clip

01:10-02:36 “Pre”-pre-season training camp

02:36-03:46 Erik ten Hag’s physically demanding training

03:46-06:11 Strength & Conditioning and psychologist team since 17 years-old

06:11-08:59 Working on strengths and weaknesses

08:59-11:00 Head Tennis – Gary Neville v Marcus Rashford

11:00-12:05 Early Life and starting at Fletcher Moss

12:05-14:43 Family life, influential mother and sibling employees

14:43-17:51 Overturning Government policy

17:51-21:37 Business mentality and life after football

21:52-26:10 Failure is a bruise, not a tattoo

26:24-27:40 Manchester United managerial influences

27:40-30:30 Most prolific goalscoring season under Ten Hag

30:30-31:20 Rashford disciplined for lateness

31:20-32:45 England and post-World Cup form

32:45-34:30 International career and nailing a starting spot

34:30-37:01 Eyeing Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United goalscoring record

