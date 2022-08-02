Home Cup Games DFL Supercup Mané’s First Goal in Official Match | RB Leipzig – FC Bayern 3-5 | Highlights | DFL-Supercup 2022

#RBLFCB | DFL-Supercup 2022 highlights!
Watch the DFL-Supercup 2022 highlights between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Musiala (14′), 0-2 Mane (31′), 0-3 Pavard (45′), 1-3 Halstenberg (59′), 1-4 Gnabry (66′), 2-4 Nkunku (77′), 3-4 Olmo (89′), 3-5 Sane (90′)

