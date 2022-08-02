HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg | Youngsters beaten at Anfield

Watch all the goals from the final Reds outing of pre-season, as a young LFC side were beaten by Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg at Anfield.

Watch every kick of every game on LFCTV GO. Visit https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC