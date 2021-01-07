Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Manchester United vs Manchester City Full Match – Carabao Cup | 6 January 2021
Manchester United vs Manchester City Full Match – Carabao Cup | 6 January 2021
Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup semi-final preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Full Match – Carabao Cup | 6 January 2021

A Manchester derby in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, as holders Manchester City visit Manchester United at Old Trafford, with a place at April’s Wembley showpiece on the line.

