Home Full Match Replay Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021
Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Aston Villa vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
324 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021

Manchester United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford in the Premier League. In 12 previous visits, Brighton have never won away against Manchester United.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Aston Villa vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021

Related videos

Top