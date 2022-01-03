Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 03 January 2022

Manchester United v Wolves – MNF Coverage of the Premier League match at Old Trafford. United recorded a 1-0 win when the sides met at Molineux courtesy of an 80th-minute strike from Mason Greenwood and left it even later to prevail by the same scoreline in last season’s corresponding fixture here, with Marcus Rashford the hero on that occasion in stoppage time
- Home
- Leagues
- icon Watch LaterAdded 09:23icon Watch LaterAdded 17:45icon Watch LaterAdded 06:50icon Watch LaterAdded 12:38icon Watch LaterAdded 02:27icon Watch LaterAdded 03:29icon Watch LaterAdded 03:22icon Watch LaterAdded 03:33icon Watch LaterAdded 03:23icon Watch LaterAdded 06:28icon Watch LaterAdded 06:19icon Watch LaterAdded 06:31
-
- Cup Games
- Full Match Replay
- Highlights and TV Show
- icon Watch LaterAdded 05:13
-
- News and Interviews