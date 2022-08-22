Manchester United v Liverpool team news and expected line-up – 22 August 2022

Manchester United and Liverpool meet in the Premier League on Monday, in the latest encounter between English football’s most successful sides.

Man Utd team news:

Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.

The 26-year-old impressed during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour but missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

United boss Erik ten Hag says Martial is back in training, but Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are absent.

Liverpool team news:

Jürgen Klopp detailed the reasons behind the unwelcome number of injuries in his squad during his pre-#MUNLIV press conference 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2022

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino returns after missing Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace as a precaution.

The Brazil international is likely to go straight into the side to replace the suspended Darwin Nunez, who begins a three-match ban for his red card against the Eagles.

Defenders Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay, midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are all still out injured.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Manchester United (4-3-3): David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia; Fred, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz.