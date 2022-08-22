Alfred Schreuder urges Ajax to keep Antony as Harry Maguire is linked with Chelsea move

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has urged the club to not sell Antony to Manchester United. And Harry Maguire could be on his way out at Old Trafford as the defender is linked with a move to Chelsea.

Mark McAdam, Harriet Prior, Sam Obaseki & United View TV’s Owen Churchill discuss the latest Manchester United transfer news.

