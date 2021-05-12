Home TV Show News and Interviews Manchester United v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 13 May 2021
Manchester United v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 13 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 12 May 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
164 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Manchester United v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 13 May 2021

Before both are forced to watch Manchester City walk up to the Premier League trophy, Manchester United welcome recently-dethroned champions Liverpool to Old Trafford for Thursday’s rearranged encounter.

The Red Devils’ 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Thursday night confirmed what had been a foregone conclusion for the past couple of months, as City were crowned champions while Man United are now playing for second place.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still considered rank outsiders for a Champions League berth, but a 2-0 win over Southampton at the weekend at least boosted their chances of a top-four ranking.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Chelsea , Arsenal, Full Match , Premier League,epl

Chelsea v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 12 May 2021

Related videos

Top