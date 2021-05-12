Manchester United v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 13 May 2021
Before both are forced to watch Manchester City walk up to the Premier League trophy, Manchester United welcome recently-dethroned champions Liverpool to Old Trafford for Thursday’s rearranged encounter.
The Red Devils’ 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Thursday night confirmed what had been a foregone conclusion for the past couple of months, as City were crowned champions while Man United are now playing for second place.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are still considered rank outsiders for a Champions League berth, but a 2-0 win over Southampton at the weekend at least boosted their chances of a top-four ranking.