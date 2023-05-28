Manchester United v Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 IntroFull MatchSource 2 - Full MatchNext page Previous Video Southampton v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 Next Video Chelsea v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 May 2023 306 icon Watch LaterAdded Southampton v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 868 icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 690 icon Watch LaterAdded Brentford v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 574 icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Leicester City v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 490