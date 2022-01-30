Manchester United issue statement – Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have issued a statement after allegations emerged against star striker Mason Greenwood.

The club said it is aware of “images and allegations circulating on social media” regarding the 20-year-old academy graduate.

A spokesperson for the Red Devils said they “did not condone violence of any kind” but would not make further comment “until the facts have been established”.

In a statement, they added: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”