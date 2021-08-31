Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo | #RonaldoReturns

Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship for his native Portugal. Cristiano is the first player to win leagues in three different countries, he was also the highest goalscorer in last season’s Serie A and won the golden boot at this year’s European Championship. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”