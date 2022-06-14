Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast

The ESPN FC crew react to Manchester City’s official announcement that Erling Haaland joins the club for next season. The FC guys break down how the Norwegian will fit into the side and if Darwin Nunez will be able to produce a similar goal scoring output for Liverpool. Plus, Julien Laurens joins the show to give out the latest news on PSG’s search for a new manager as Mauricio Pochettino looks to be on the way out.

