Home TV Show Podcast Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Repechaje Catar 2022 | Perú 0 (4) – 0 (5) Australia | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The ESPN FC crew react to Manchester City’s official announcement that Erling Haaland joins the club for next season. The FC guys break down how the Norwegian will fit into the side and if Darwin Nunez will be able to produce a similar goal scoring output for Liverpool. Plus, Julien Laurens joins the show to give out the latest news on PSG’s search for a new manager as Mauricio Pochettino looks to be on the way out.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
INSIDE CITY 398 | HAALAND SPECIAL

INSIDE CITY 398 | HAALAND SPECIAL

Next Video
Repechaje Catar 2022 | Perú 0 (4) – 0 (5) Australia | Highlights

Repechaje Catar 2022 | Perú 0 (4) – 0 (5) Australia | Highlights

Related videos

Top