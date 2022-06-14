Home TV Show News and Interviews INSIDE CITY 398 | HAALAND SPECIAL

INSIDE CITY 398 | HAALAND SPECIAL

INSIDE CITY 398 | HAALAND SPECIAL
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Go behind the scenes as Erling Haaland signs for Manchester City, meets Fernandinho, Ruben Dias /and Aymeric Laporte, undergoes a medical, recreates THAT photo and more, all in the latest episode of Inside City!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
5178-T2197 – footballorgin.com

Spurs Ivan Perisic signing makes the squad even more dangerous

Next Video
Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Manchester Citys Major Move | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Related videos

Top