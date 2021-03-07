Home Full Match Replay Manchester City vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 7 March 2021
Manchester City vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 7 March 2021
Liverpool vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 7 March 2021

Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Post match Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City welcome local rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. United need a win as they try to close the gap at the top.

